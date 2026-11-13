“No Helicopter Money”: Lukashenko Demands Results as He Reviews Flax Sector Support

Speaking at a meeting on the development of the flax industry, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko called for a revision of the current state support system for the sector, BELTA reports.

The Head of State emphasised that the discussion is not about the mere survival of the flax industry, but rather about its development across the entire value-added chain.

The President noted that flax can be grown in every region of the country — a fact confirmed by last year’s results. For instance, the average grade (number) for long fibre was 9.7, and 2.8 for short fibre. “However, with strict adherence to technological discipline, even better results are possible — as demonstrated by the top-performing enterprises,” the President remarked. For example, at OJSC Gorkilen the average grade for long fibre reached 10.6, and 3.7 for short fibre. Strong operational expertise has also been developed at the Pruzhany and Korelichi flax mills.

“With such grades, the economic performance is quite good. Unfortunately, this is not the case everywhere. There are 19 flax mills in the country, and their performance results vary significantly,” Alexander Lukashenko pointed out.

For example, two mills in the Brest region generated a combined net profit of 18.3 million roubles between January and September 2026, while two mills in the Gomel region posted a profit of 2.4 million roubles. In contrast, six mills in the Vitebsk region recorded a combined net loss of 1.2 million roubles. To ensure continued progress, a systematic modernisation programme is under way across all flax-processing plants, including the industry’s flagship enterprise, the Orsha Flax Combine. A new production line has recently been launched there, which will enable the processing of a greater volume of short flax fibre.

“We do not have ‘helicopter money’ to hand out. Everything we allocate is provided as a loan for a set period, during which time you must implement the required technology and achieve the economic targets outlined in your business plans,” the head of state emphasised. “You take these plans to the banks and the Ministry of Finance, defend them, and secure the funding. It is your responsibility to deliver on the projections you and your teams have calculated. The state has plenty of other priorities that require funding.”

The President noted that the government is currently developing a new system for supporting the agricultural sector — an initiative that, he added, will also extend to the flax industry.