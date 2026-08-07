No More Second-Class Countryside: Lukashenko Demands Rural Belarus Live Like the Cities

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has set a clear task for the country’s power vertical: erase the differences between city and village to the maximum extent possible. He made the statement at a meeting dedicated to ensuring that the rural population has access to a full range of goods that fully meet their needs, BelTA reports.

The meeting focused on one practical goal — raising the level and quality of life of people living in the countryside by providing them with all the necessary goods and services.

“I carefully watch the regions: how people live, whether there is decent work, housing, social facilities and so on,” the head of state said. “The power vertical faces a task — to do everything so that the differences between city and village are erased as much as possible. But erase them in such a way that the village itself is not erased.”

To achieve this, Belarus is developing support rural settlements — agro-towns and larger villages — repairing and building new roads, and steadily raising the standards of service in the countryside. And here, the president stressed, trade is one of the most important aspects.