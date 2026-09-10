No Visas Required: Belarus Approves Draft Pact for 30-Day Stays in the Maldives

MINSK — President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree on September 10 approving a draft intergovernmental agreement with the Republic of Maldives on mutual visa exemption as the basis for upcoming negotiations, the presidential press service reports.

The agreement establishes that citizens of both countries will be permitted to enter, exit, and transit through the territory of the other state without a visa, provided that the duration of their stay does not exceed 30 days from the date of entry (and up to 90 days within a single calendar year).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus has been officially authorized to conduct negotiations on the draft agreement and oversee its final signing.