“Not Strangers, But Kin”: Lukashenko Tells Algerian Speaker

Belarus seeks deep, substantive and forward-looking relations with Algeria, President Alexander Lukashenko stated on 26 May during his meeting with Ibrahim Boughali, Speaker of the National People’s Assembly of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria.

Welcoming the high-ranking guest to Belarusian soil, the President expressed hope that the visit would prove highly productive from a professional standpoint. Yet he emphasised something far more important:

“But above all, I want you to feel with your heart and soul that the people who live here are not strangers to you,” Alexander Lukashenko said warmly.

“We are completely open to your country and very much wish to build with Algeria the most advanced and serious relations — perhaps the very best we have with any nation on the African continent,” the Head of State added.