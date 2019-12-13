New Year address of President Alexander Lukashenko to Belarusian people

Dear Compatriots!

Dear guests of Belarus!

The New Year night has come, the most long-awaited and the most evanescent moment of the year. At home, with friends, in the office or on the road, we all look at our watches and see the minutes falling swiftly into history as we approach the New Year 2023. And in a few moments, the outgoing year, the Year of Historical Memory, will also become part of the past, and its events will fill another chapter in the annals of the life of the Belarusian people.

Many people wonder what the outgoing year will remain in our memory. It was complicated, controversial and at times tense. But the main thing is that it was peaceful for us. Perhaps, to a greater extent than before we felt the threat to the peaceful and secure life to which we were accustomed. We began to worry more about our children, relatives and loved ones, and even wondered about the future of humanity. We have become more aware of the value of peace in our homeland, which has become for us the main achievement of the year.

The outgoing year 2022 has become a year of political choice. The Belarusians responded with unity in defense of their historical memory, their principles and traditions. Everyone who cared about the destiny of our country, joined the discussion of the new Constitution and determined the future of Belarus.

And, of course, 2022 went down in history as a year of fruitful labor. We reached a record harvest of crops: more than a ton per capita. We provided ourselves with plenty of food and fed millions of people, earning more than 20 billion rubles for food exports. We built new clinics, hospitals, schools, kindergartens, bridges and roads. We strengthened the energy security. Belarusians will not have to give their last ruble for light and heat, which is becoming a luxury for our neighbors.

We preserved jobs and social orientation of our economy, everybody who needed help got it. About 50 thousand Belarusian families celebrate the New Year in new apartments. Of course, we did not do everything we planned, but we worked hard and productively.

Thank you all for this year! Thanks to everyone who educates our kids, teaches schoolchildren and students, cures us and helps lonely people. I thank workers and peasants, taskmasters and foremen, heads of enterprises, all those who make life more comfortable by developing the sphere of services, who bring bright colors to it by implementing creative projects, and who provide security by firmly protecting the borders and order in our common home, Belarus. I am proud of you, the true masters of the sacred Belarusian land!

Dear Belarusians! You will agree that in spite of the trials of the outgoing year many good things happened to us. We created new products and entered new markets at a time when we were being strangled by sanctions.

The borders were closed to us, but we rediscovered our Belarus. Many of us looked at our country in a new way, realized the riches that we possess: the beauty of nature, the mystery of the historical past, the treasures of the national culture and traditions. We learned more about our native land and became more proud of our native land.

We addressed with trust and friendship all those who fence off from us. Hundreds of thousands of citizens of the European Union came to Belarus without visas or obstacles. We gave shelter to refugees from hot spots, a roof over their heads, a job. We welcomed new citizens into our family. Over 7 thousand foreigners from 31 countries are already working today for the welfare and prosperity of their new homeland. Most of them are Ukrainians.

Belarus has been and will remain a hospitable and friendly country. This is a country, which is open to everybody, who accepts our values and traditions in his heart, who sincerely loves it and who wishes to call himself a Belarusian.

Dear Compatriots! This year we have seen how small our world is. It’s enough to stir up conflict in one country for the entire planet go into turmoil. I know what you want to hear most of all is what will happen next. Will Belarus remain an island of security? I am sure that this question will also be the main wish you make at midnight. The answer is simple: everything in our lives will depend on each of us and on all of us together.

If we want to live in peace and security, we must first respect and appreciate the work of people in uniform, educate our children as patriots of their country and obey the law. If we want to live in peace and prosperity, we must work hard, honestly and conscientiously. If we want to live in a free and independent state, we must preserve and protect our historical memory, spiritual values and ancestral traditions.

We declare next year the Year of Peace and Creation. This goes in line with the spirit of the times and the aspirations of our hearts.

I, like you, wish peace and good to our dear Belarus. I wish good health and children's laughter to each family. I wish friendly care and warmth of heart to every lonely person. I wish harmony and prosperity to every home.

May our wishes come true! Be happy, take care of yourself and your dear ones! Happy New Year, dear Belarusians!

President of the Republic of Belarus,

Alexander Lukashenko