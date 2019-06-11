President makes number of personnel decisions in ministries, Security Council, State Control Committee and leadership of MTZ

Personnel decisions were made today at the Palace of Independence: 12 people have changed their positions.

Rigidity of decision making with respect to ordinary people is at the forefront. This applies to all appointees without exception. The main demand of the Head of State is to make every effort to solve problems of the Belarusians. So, Yuri Karayev, the new Minister of the Interior, will have to take a fresh look at the work of the police. The main thing is the fairness of decisions.

Security Council has been updated: Alexander Rakhmanov has become deputy state secretary of the Security Council of Belarus. Assistant to the President, inspector of the Vitebsk region will move to the capital again. Now Vitaly Vovk is responsible for the development of the Minsk Tractor Plant. The main goals are modern products, profitability of production and expansion of exports. New Minister of Health is chief physician of the Minsk City Clinical Oncologic Dispensary Vladimir Karanik. First of all, the head of the department will deal with the elimination of corruption.

According to the results of the personnel day, the local power vertical was updated. Several changes were made in the Mogilev region: Oleg Chikida was appointed chairman of the district executive committee; Alexei Bogaichuk will be responsible for the development of the Leninsky district of the regional city. Deputy Sergei Zemchenok will head the Liozno district. They will have to focus their attention on the development of new directions in agriculture and production of the goods that are in demand on the market.