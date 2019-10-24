New contracts signed on first day of Alexander Lukashenko’s official visit to Kazakhstan

The opening ceremony Belarusian diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan was timed to coincide with the official visit of the President of Belarus to Kazakhstan. The leader is already in Nur-Sultan and had his first informal meeting with his colleague Kassym Jomart Tokayev. By the way, the leader of the republic met Alexander Lukashenko personally at the airport. And this is a sign of special respect and affection for the guest in both diplomatic and everyday language. The main negotiations at the highest level will be held tomorrow morning. A dozen and a half contracts and agreements were signed at the business forum for about $75 million.



