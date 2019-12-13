Toll payment mechanism discussed with President

Toll is based on the intensity of road use. An important topic for Belarusian motorists is being discussed with the President today.

The main issue is to improve the procedure for collecting the state duty for the admission of vehicles to traffic. At the same time, offer a comfortable option for everyone.

The road network in our country reaches almost 90 thousand kilometers, and the traffic density is one of the highest in the CIS. Over the past 10 years, about 10 billion rubles has been spent on repairs and maintenance. The toll has been in effect since 2014, but it causes complaints from people. After all, everyone has to pay the same both those, who often use a car and those who drive once a week.

The government has been debating which mechanism would be acceptable to all drivers. And today new approaches have been brought to the highest level. However, the President is sure: the decision should remain with the government! Moreover, the separation of power is a request of society.

