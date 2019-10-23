Belarus - Cuba: High-level dialogue

Belarus and Cuba have adopted joint decisions for the development of trade relations. This was stated by Alexander Lukashenko after the talks with the President of this country. The leaders noted the serious potential for cooperation. The main thing is that there are no serious obstacles as well as political differences to the growth of mutual trade. Both Minsk and Havana have similar positions on the international agenda. The current visit of the Cuban leader has become a good opportunity for the two countries to define the guidelines for cooperation. The Presidents instructed the governments to prepare a joint work plan by November.