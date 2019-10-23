3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Belarus - Cuba: High-level dialogue
Belarus and Cuba have adopted joint decisions for the development of trade relations. This was stated by Alexander Lukashenko after the talks with the President of this country. The leaders noted the serious potential for cooperation. The main thing is that there are no serious obstacles as well as political differences to the growth of mutual trade. Both Minsk and Havana have similar positions on the international agenda. The current visit of the Cuban leader has become a good opportunity for the two countries to define the guidelines for cooperation. The Presidents instructed the governments to prepare a joint work plan by November.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All