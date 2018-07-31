President informed about progress of harvesting

Harvesting campaign, development of meat and dairy facilities and problems of road construction. These topics were the main ones during the report of the Governor of the Minsk region to the President.

Alexander Lukashenko was primarily interested in the course of harvesting grain. The central region is indicative here, because the regions are located in different climatic conditions, and the results reflect the situation in the country as a whole. As the Head of State noted, this year they expect a good harvest of corn, which will help to fill the shortage for bread.