Coordination of actions in field of security discussed at meeting of Alexander Lukashenko with George Tsereteli

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly dates back to 1991. Today it includes representatives of 57 countries of the planet. And not only Europe, but also North America: the United States and Canada. Our parliament is an active participant. Important initiatives were taken to overcome the consequences of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant explosion, to combat human trafficking, to develop a green economy. The head of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly notes the important contribution of our country not only in the Organization, but also in solving the key problems of the region. The initiative of the President of Belarus to restart the Helsinki process is considered highly relevant in the OSCE.