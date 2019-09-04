PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Economic plans and cooperation with Russia discussed by President and government members

Plans for the country's economic development in the coming period, export diversification, and issues of developing cooperation with Russia were discussed today at the Presidential level. While addressing the government, Alexander Lukashenko once again recalled the upcoming exam: this and the next are the years of parliamentary and presidential elections. It is necessary to demonstrate what has been done. Alexander Lukashenko also reminded the government of the need to look for new markets for the export of Belarusian products.

