Cooperation between Belarus and Serbia discussed today in Palace of Independence

Alexander Lukashenko pointed to the merits of the ambassador of this country, Velko Kovacevic, in the development of bilateral relations. The diplomat completes his mission in Belarus after six years of service. During this time, the active contacts of official Minsk and Belgrade strengthened. The President emphasized that many diplomats in Belarus have become our real friends. And Velko Kovacevic is among them.



Serbia remains a strategic partner of Belarus in the Balkans. The sustainable dialogue is maintained at the highest level. The countries are connected by projects in various fields, for example, in industry - for a long time they produce buses and tractors together. Among new potential projects is the organization of assembly of combines. So far, the figure of mutual trade does not correspond to the potential of the countries - about 150 million USD. Boosting trade will be the main task for the new head of the Serbian diplomatic mission.

