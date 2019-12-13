Lukashenko informed on border situation and development of Grodno Region

The development of Grodno Region, operational work in the fields, situation on the Belarusian-Polish border - all these issues are now in the focus of attention of the President. On November 22, a personal report of the Aide to the President in the region and the Governor of the Grodno Region is being delivered to Alexander Lukashenko at the Palace of Independence.The news from the border has been keeping the whole information field in suspense for weeks. But one should not forget about earthly affairs, believes the President. Next year's food security and export depend largely on the timely work of agricultural workers. All the work in the fields is almost over. But it is important to complete it without delay.

Sanctions have affected several major enterprises in Grodno Region. The President asked to keep this issue under control and support the industrial giants if necessary. In addition, the region needs new enterprises. Alexander Lukashenko is sure that woodworking can be a profitable niche for Grodno Region. The President is waiting for new proposals from the local authorities in this area.

Another important topic is the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border. The situation is monitored hourly so that the people accommodated in the logistics center received everything the need. Security measures have been strengthened. There are medics on duty round the clock.

Belarusian side provides food and supports trade, unlike West or international organizations

Belarus does not want aggravation and confrontation amid the refugee crisis. The country is always open to the dialogue. The European Union seems to be in no hurry to make contact, despite the agreements reached in the conversation with Merkel. The situation shows that resolution of the refugee crisis is not in the interests of the West.

Belarus is getting ready to launch the second flight to return refugees to their homeland. Most of the migrants, nevertheless, strive to the countries of the European Union. The President assures that our side is ready to support them.

More and more equipment and security forces drawn to Polish border.

