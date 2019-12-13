3.42 RUB
President receives Chairman of State Customs Committee with report on situation at customs and reorientation of Belarusian goods
More than 6 billion rubles in customs duties and 71 million tons of transit goods since the beginning of the year. The situation at customs and the reorientation of Belarusian goods were discussed with the President today.
Alexander Lukashenko received Chairman of the State Customs Committee Yuri Senko, with a report.
The focus is on the economy, on what is happening with transport streams, how orders, given to the department, are being carried out.
Export duties have been reduced. One of the main reasons is the tax maneuver in the oil industry. The pandemic affected it as well. As a result, there is a 15% reduction, mainly in rail transportation. The task is to catch up and stay at the level of 2019. The situation on the borders with Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and Ukraine was also discussed separately.
Customs specialists revealed 210 crimes during the year. Technologies are also being improved. Thus, almost all import declarations are processed in less than 2 hours. About 90% of export consignments are released within 5 minutes.
