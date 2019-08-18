3.42 RUB
Justice as basis of investigation discussed at meeting of Belarus President with head of Investigative Committee
Justice as the basis in the investigation, as well as high-profile criminal cases were discussed at the meeting of Alexander Lukashenko with the head of the Investigative Committee. The investigative Committee was created for maximum independence, transparency and objectivity of investigations. It is necessary to analyze the current state of affairs and problems in the power unit.
In addition, the Head of State was informed about the investigation of the circumstances of the explosions during the fireworks in Minsk. The investigation found that some of the charges were expired.
