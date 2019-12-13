Meeting with President on IT and finance held

The digital development of Belarus, cryptocurrencies and the attraction of free capital in the Belarusian segment of the global IT sector were discussed at the meeting with the President today. It is necessary to develop solutions that stand at the intersection of the IT industry and finance. The agenda includes legal acts aimed at suppressing illegal financial transactions in the field of high technology.

Now digitalization penetrates into every sphere. The actions of digital giants, their public statements affect traditional industries like transportation, logistics. In some countries, the tools of high-tech corporations are used in politics. The deep digital transformation has also affected financial relations. The use of tokens and cryptocurrencies is already commonplace. A special decree created the legal conditions for the development of these technologies in our country in 2017.

The President invited the government to comment on how to improve in the legislation so that unused world capital could be applied in the Belarusian segment of the IT market.

The HTP administration is proposed to be empowered to control cryptocurrencies. The government faces the task of finding effective ways to use the elements of the new financial market, which are located in blockchain. They have also decided who will control the developing segment of cryptocurrencies.