On Cancer care in Belarus, vaccines and work in red zone - two medical institutions visited by President October 20
The work of the entire healthcare system in the conditions of the pandemic and beyond it is in the spotlight today. The President continues a series of working events on medical issues.
Today his schedule includes a visit to the cancer center in Borovlyany and Minsk Region Clinical Hospital. Yes, the fight against Covid is the number one task, but there are other diseases, too. And that is why the planned care and examinations should not be canceled, because a person's life may depend on it. Fortunately, our medicine is ready for shocks and constant work. As in previous waves, the Head of State also visited the red zone. He talked to the patients and answered the questions of the staff.
The British say that the world press uses the word Covid about a million times a day. This gives one the feeling that there are no other diseases. This is far from being the case; oncology, unfortunately, has not gone anywhere. And President visited the National Cancer Center named after Alexandrov to emphasize that medicine has to fight any disease not only the "crowned ones".
The cancer treatment system created in Belarus is in many ways unique. Almost 300 thousand cancer patients are registered in the country today. The figure is high, but the mortality rate when treated in time has reduced twice.
President speaks to patients
Slides and doctors' reports are necessary. But the patients are more important. That's why the President personally talked to the residents of the oncology center. Alexander Lukashenko also went to talk to the patients in the red zone - for the 16th time during the pandemic.
There are 220 beds allocated for coronavirus patients in the regional hospital - 17 are still empty. No politics, no economy make sense without strong medicine. The President understands that. The Minsk Regional Hospital is one of the flagships of Belarusian medicine. However, this flagship hospital lacks space. The construction of the new building will be supported.
Yesterday's meeting of the President on the Covid convinced the society - we have an adequate approach to the pandemic. Alexander Lukashenko is sure that everyone decides for himself whether to inject the vaccine or not. А. Lukashenko is ready to be vaccinated against coronavirus himself, but only with the Belarusian vaccine. There is no point to panic, as well as no reason to do so. Fortunately, we are able to tame the covid waves on our own, as doctors say.
