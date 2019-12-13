On Cancer care in Belarus, vaccines and work in red zone - two medical institutions visited by President October 20

The work of the entire healthcare system in the conditions of the pandemic and beyond it is in the spotlight today. The President continues a series of working events on medical issues.



Today his schedule includes a visit to the cancer center in Borovlyany and Minsk Region Clinical Hospital. Yes, the fight against Covid is the number one task, but there are other diseases, too. And that is why the planned care and examinations should not be canceled, because a person's life may depend on it. Fortunately, our medicine is ready for shocks and constant work. As in previous waves, the Head of State also visited the red zone. He talked to the patients and answered the questions of the staff.



The British say that the world press uses the word Covid about a million times a day. This gives one the feeling that there are no other diseases. This is far from being the case; oncology, unfortunately, has not gone anywhere. And President visited the National Cancer Center named after Alexandrov to emphasize that medicine has to fight any disease not only the "crowned ones".



The cancer treatment system created in Belarus is in many ways unique. Almost 300 thousand cancer patients are registered in the country today. The figure is high, but the mortality rate when treated in time has reduced twice.

