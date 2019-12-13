President speaks about higher education, students' flow abroad and patriotism in medicine

Working week at the Palace of Independence begins with personnel appointments. Vyacheslav Danilovich, ex-director of the Institute of History of the National Academy of Sciences, was appointed principal of the Academy of Public Administration under aegis of the President.



The new leadership is in Grodno, Gomel and Belarusian Medical Universities. The universities should be headed by patriots of the country, people who are honest and faithful to their profession, Alexander Lukashenko is convinced.



The President draws attention to the educational component, which is no less important. Doctors and teachers are the backbone of society. And outrage is caused by situations when emotions prevail over the Hippocratic oath and official duties.



A doctor refused to treat a three-year-old child of a servicemen in one of the clinics. "I instructed to look carefully at the leadership of our medical universities. save the life of any person," Alexander Lukashenko stressed. The head of state also mentioned another recent case, when a man set himself on fire in Smolevichi. The situation with the treatment of this person was the opposite. "We took him half-dead to a burn center and are treating him because he is a human."



The new leaders are professionals in their field. There is a clear understanding of the challenges that universities and medicine face today. Among them are improving the quality of educating future doctors and, in general, the level of medical care in the country.



Staff rotation has also taken place in the industrial sector. Sergey Nikiforovich has been appointed the general director of BelAZ. He will move to Zhodino from Pinsk, where he headed Kuzlitmash enterprise.



"There will be no privatization in Belarus to please charlatans from abroad." Alexander Lukashenko noted that the state will always support this enterprise, because it is a Belarusian brand and heritage, like many other factories.



"You are among three or four enterprises in the world, we must pay tribute to. BelAZ still maintains the level and volume of the market," the head of state said.



“I would really like the new guys who come, the new generation to be involved in our life and society. You live and create, create Belarus in the future."



The changes also affected some government agencies. Rotation has been made at the level of deputies in the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Finance, the State Property Committee and the Mogilev Regional Executive Committee.



