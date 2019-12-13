Prosecutor General's Office aims at ensuring peace and legal order in Belarus

The President outlined the main tasks for the department yesterday, while introducing the new head to the staff. Andrei Shved will hold the post of the country's Prosecutor General. He will have to mobilize all responsible persons so that Belarus could return to a safe and peaceful life this year. There are enough organizers and conductors of the destructive policy inside the country together with the external influence. An attempt to seize power is evident. The Prosecutor General's Office should not let it go away.



Alexander Lukashenko instructed to make proposals on raising the status of prosecutors. They must be presented before the new year. It should be based on activity, adherence to principles and initiative.



