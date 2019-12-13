President highlights situation with fires and role of Ministry of Emergencies in fight against coronavirus at meeting today

The situation with fires and the role of the Ministry of Emergencies in the fight against coronavirus. These topics were discussed at the meeting of the President with the Minister for Emergency Situations.



Abnormal winter and lack of snow resulted in the dry land and natural fires. The number of which for 4 months is equal to to the total amount for 2019. There are already more than 2400 cases. People are guilty in most cases.



The Ministry of Emergency Situations manages to deal with fires quickly. A high-level system has been created to prevent fires: towers, video surveillance, camera traps. Supervisory services will also continue to take tough measures against dead wood.

The fire death statistics were also announced today the number of deaths due to fires is decreasing. The main cause of fires is still human carelessness.



The ways the department can provide assistance to prevent the spread of viral diseases were discussed.



The Ministry of Emergency Situations works closely with the Ministry of Health. The entire list of capabilities of the department is at its disposal: doctors, equipment, medical and protective equipment. Air ambulance can be used, if necessary.



Republican Security Center to be built in Minsk.



The Ministry of Emergencies creates educational centers in the country to form the safety culture of the Belarusians. They are established in every region. Simulators creat the situation of accidents, fires, destroyed buildings or road accidents.



The Republican Center is now being built in Minsk on Logoisk highway. It was proposed to create such centers in districts on the basis of educational institutions

