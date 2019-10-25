PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Official negotiations between Presidents of Belarus and Kazakhstan begin in Nur-Sultan

The list of issues to be discussed by the leaders of the two countries includes trade and economic interaction and joint work in the international arena. Emphasis is placed on expanding the range of industrial and agricultural projects. Thus, the Kazakh side is interested in buying a part of Gomselmash shares. Special attention is paid to high technology.

