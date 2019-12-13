Alexander Lukashenko completes official visit to Egypt

The main conclusion is that there are no closed topics between Minsk and Cairo. We are ready to continue working on common projects to promote cooperation. Belarus and Egypt give a priority to joint ventures, as well as close work in the field of education, security and information technology. While yesterday the Presidents held several rounds of negotiations, today the communication took place in a more informal atmosphere. The President of Egypt made an unusual tour for our President through the new administrative capital. The heart of Egypt, Cairo, is more than 1000 years old. The capital is growing every year, according to unofficial data, about 30 million people live in the agglomeration, and by 2050 there will be 40. It is really crowded. This, plus economic reasons, prompted President el-Sisi to initiate such a large-scale project - the construction of a new administrative capital 45 kilometers east of Cairo. It is planned that the President, Parliament, 34 ministries and the entire diplomatic corps will move to the new capital.



While the Presidents walked together in the newly constructed capital of Egypt, business circles did not lose time. Negotiations were conducted by more than 30 Belarusian and about 120 Egyptian companies. Plus, the first Business Cooperation Council is a good background for negotiations at the highest level.



The Business Cooperation Council was held in the format of a business forum of motor designers, the military industry, scientists, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food. The latter, by the way, will increase food supplies. Egypt is also interested in our biotechnology.



Belarus and Egypt signed a contract to create a joint production of drones. Without delay, they will launch it this year. In addition to tractor equipment, Belarusian trucks arrived at the Cairo market. First MAZ vehicles were assembled in Cairo two years ago. They got service centers. Now they are ready to conquer the whole continent.



Belarus and Egypt give a priority to joint ventures, as well as on cooperation in the field of education, security and information technology. Our President made it clear: we are set to continue such a dialogue.



