Official visit of Belarus President to Turkey planned in mid-April
This was announced before the meeting between Alexander Lukashenko and the Turkish ambassador at the Palace of Independence. The Belarusian leader and head of the diplomatic mission in our country discussed the bilateral issues and plans. According to the head of state all problems, if any, must be addressed immediately.
A meeting of the Belarusian-Turkish intergovernmental commission will take place in the near future. Alexander Lukashenko expects that this will be a good help on the eve of talks with the Turkish President Erdogan. Diplomatic relations between Belarus and the Turkish are more than a quarter of a century. The Belarusian leader has visited this eastern country several times. Erdogan’s last visit to Minsk took place in 2016.
