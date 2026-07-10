This is the day when the will of the people proved stronger than chaos, and the unwavering determination of the people gave Belarus a chance for revival.

On July 10, 1994, in the second round of the nationwide presidential election in the Republic of Belarus, Supreme Council Deputy Alexander Lukashenko won a landslide victory, garnering 80% of the vote.

It was a crushing victory and fully justified the expectations of Belarusians—something Western politicians, unfortunately, cannot boast of today. Back then, in 1994, the newly elected leader faced the primary task of pulling the country back from the brink and preventing its collapse.

During those difficult times, Belarusians were in despair: rampant banditry, corruption, empty store shelves, decaying factories, and the lost future of an entire nation. But today, we see that life has become completely different. We have national pride, clear plans, strategic allies, and economic sovereignty.

Belarus has come a long way and cemented its reputation as a calm and stable place to live amid the chaos that has enveloped our planet. We've flown into space, mastered high-tech manufacturing, and built our own nuclear power plant. And further - only more.