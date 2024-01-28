They will come back to us, there is nowhere to go - President of Belarus on Ukraine and Slavic unity

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is confident that Ukraine will return to cooperation with Russia and Belarus in the future and Slavic unity will be restored. This was stated by the President of Belarus at the bilateral talks with the President of Russia in Konstantinovsky Palace, BelTA informs.

The head of state noted that in addition to the upcoming meeting of the Supreme State Council, the leaders of the two countries had two busy days and held important events for the peoples of both countries, including the events timed to the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Leningrad from the Nazi blockade. A memorial complex was opened near St. Petersburg in memory of Soviet civilians - victims of Nazi genocide during the Great Patriotic War - and then a requiem concert was held in Russia's northernmost capital.

"I have already said at the opening of the monument that you have very subtly grasped such a situation that we owe something to these rear-guards. Our people who could not defend themselves and whom the Nazis, breaking through, killed, drained the blood out of children. This is a monumental and at the same time very telling monument. It is very decent and solid. And the crown of this event is a requiem rally at such a solid stadium. This is our tribute to the defenders, blockade survivors. Thank God they are still alive. We are indebted to them. So I'm grateful to you for inviting us," said Alexander Lukashenko.