Remain the best example for those who follow you - Lukashenko greets Pioneer Movement on 100th anniversary

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko sent greetings to participants of the festival "Territory of Childhood," timed to the 100th anniversary of the pioneering movement, informs the press service of the head of state.



"I sincerely greet you on a significant anniversary, the 100th anniversary of the pioneer movement. You continue the glorious way of one of the most powerful children's organizations in the world, which united millions of boys and girls from different nationalities and cultures, speaking different languages but united by the noblest aspirations," the greeting runs.



The head of state noted that the first pioneers left a rich heritage that has become a part of the Belarusian history: "These are examples of active participation in the life of their country and disinterested assistance to people, true patriotism and heroic deeds accomplished during the Great Patriotic War".



"Today, by keeping alive the traditions of pioneering, by writing new achievements and events into the annals of the movement, you connect the destinies of the past and future generations," said the Belarusian leader.



Alexander Lukashenko thanked the Belarusian pioneers for the warmth and attention with which they surround the veterans and participants of the Great Patriotic War, for the careful attitude to the historical memory, memorials and monuments, for the creativity and bright ideas with which they fill the everyday life and holidays.



"Be always worthy of your predecessors and remain the best example for those who follow you," the President said. He also wished the pioneers strong health, creative energy and new successes in their work for the benefit of dear Belarus.



