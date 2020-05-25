Urgent economic and political issues discussed at meeting in Palace of Independence

A wide range of issues from the current electoral campaign to the situation in the real sector were discussed. The whole world economy entered its difficult period as the pandemic started.



“Our economy is export-oriented. Therefore, a certain decline in the economy occurred,” the Belarusian leader said. “This suggests that if the opening of the countries is more intensive than now, then we can quickly restore our economy”. The Head of the State noted that even in the current situation, many industries, such as agriculture, construction, the IT sector and several others, are profitable. “The main concern is the industry. We could not buy the resources and sell our products abroad. We prepared a lot of finished products to be sold. This is a good signal for the future.”



In addition to global economic issues, Belarus has to handle the epidemiological situation in the country. Saving patients’ lives is of paramount importance. There is a decrease in pneumonia cases, the number of patients with coronavirus infection is decreasing in Vitebsk. The hospitals are returning to their usual regime. Minsk is following the example. The situation with the infectious cases in the city has stabilized. Alexander Lukashenko noted the gradual improvement of the situation in Belarus, but urged not to relax.



The current election campaign was also emphasized. The initiative groups began collecting signatures in support of those who intend to run for the top post in the country. One needs to collect at least 100 000 signatures of voters. The upcoming presidential elections in Belarus must be properly organized.



The new composition of the Council of Ministers will be formed before the election, so that people know and understand in advance who will work during this period in the country.



