President holds meeting on development of digital sphere

Digitalization changes the world and society in general and each of the sectors of the economy in particular, from construction and mechanical engineering to education and our everyday lives.

This was discussed in detail at the highest level today.

Informatization has been identified as one of the priorities in the five-year socio-economic development program. The 5th All-Belarusian People's Assembly set a task to create a full-fledged e-government by 2020. The IT community is ready to increase the digitalization of the real sector.

One of the brightest ideas of the state and IT specialists is a new high-tech university for the most advanced digital young people. Today, the President supported this idea. If the government can handle the paperwork quickly, the IT university will start working as early as next September.