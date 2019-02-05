3.43 RUB
President holds meeting on economic issues
A wide range of topics from the work of enterprises to international cooperation is being discussed today at a meeting of the President with the leadership of the Council of Ministers. Meetings with the economic block of the government are traditional. The practice of direct dialogue on systemic issues has shown its effectiveness. A package of bills that will affect the business environment and the investment climate is on the agenda. Considering that the documents affect a wide range of interests, the leaders of the Parliament, the State Control Committee, the Presidential Administration and some state bodies are invited to the meeting.
With regard to improving the efficiency of enterprises, the position of the President is unchanged. If the state provides support, it has the right to count on the result and on the fulfillment of the commitments made. The State Control Committee and Presidential Administration should control the timing of the refund.
Following the meeting, the First Deputy Prime Minister announced that the adoption of documents aimed at further improving the business climate and increasing the investment attractiveness of Belarus is expected in the near future.
The meeting also addressed issues in the field of customs interaction in the CIS space facilitating the work and contacts of customs authorities. Cooperation with international financial structures was touched upon as well: it is expected that the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will finance projects in the utilities sector.
