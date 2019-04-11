Meeting of President with members of Government

Integration and cooperation with Russia and business liberalization were the main topics of the presidential meeting with members of the Government. The head of state today compared some of the actions of Russian partners with elements of "trade wars" and pressure. Recently, we have observed how Russians create obstacles and erect barriers to the supply of Belarusian food to their market. This not only undermines the economy of domestic processors, but also discredits the top-level agreements within the framework of the Union State and the EAEC. In fact, these are “sanctions” instead of equal conditions and fulfillment of obligations under the union agreements. And this is the paradox. Russia, being under the sanctions of Western partners and regularly condemning such pressure, uses the same tools itself against its closest ally. Belarus’s response to such steps should be adequate and consistent. The President recalled that in all sensitivities our country follows not only the letter, but also the spirit of the union obligations. In addition to the issues of integration, other economic topics were also raised at the meeting.



On April 12, Rosselkhoznadzor introduced a total ban on the supply of Belarusian apples and pears to Russia. Since April 4, the import of beef bones is limited, motivated by the fact that Belarus does not have a certificate from the International Epizootic Bureau, which Moscow is trying to get. At the same time, information appears that Russia is opening its market to other countries.



The paradox is that such a cycle of restrictions from year to year remains a stick in the allied wheel. And no matter how you call it: prohibition, embargo, restriction - all this is sanctions against the partner.



The President also supported the proposals on the National Bank’s withdrawal from the founders of the Development Bank.



The thing is that there was a conflict of interest in this matter: The National Bank, is the main controlling body of the country's financial system, therefore, cannot be a shareholder of the bank. The President set the task once again to look closely at the entire financial system of the country.



In general, Alexander Lukashenko urges the Government in all proposals to be guided by common sense, and each decision made should benefit Belarus and Belarusians in the first place. This is a principled position.