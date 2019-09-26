PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

President meets with Ukrainian media representatives

The frank dialogue lasted about 3.5 hours.

Belarus does not conceal a military, political or media stone against Ukraine. It will do everything possible to stop the conflict in Ukraine and overcome its consequences. Plus, power and society in the southern neighborhood may not be afraid of cunning and meanness on our part. These are probably the main theses of Alexander Lukashenko's answers.

During the upcoming forum of the regions of Belarus and Ukraine Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Zelensky will build a new relationship between the two sovereign states and peoples in a formal and informal manner.

The main thing in the economy is not to interfere with direct contacts and to keep the word.

