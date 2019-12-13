President of Belarus gives big interview to major Russian media

Alexander Lukashenko is giving a big interview to Russian journalists at this moment. Chief editor of the international TV channel Russia Today Margarita Simonyan, correspondent of Channel One Anton Vernitsky, host of Vesti program on TV channel Russia 1 Yevgeny Rozhkov and chief editor of radio station Govorit Moskva Roman Babayan arrived at the Palace of Independence. The topics are very different and, of course, many relate to politics, the development of Belarus at a new stage in modern history.



