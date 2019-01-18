3.42 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko meets with Belarusian diplomats in Palace of Independence
There are no reasons to change Belarus' foreign policy priorities, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said at the meeting with former ministers of foreign affairs of Belarus held in the run-up to the 100th anniversary of the Belarusian diplomatic service on January 18.
The head of state remarked that the authority and role of the Ministry of Foreign affairs is increasing, and high-ranking officials of the ministry have built friendly relations with foreign colleagues. It is confirmed by frequent invitations to attend various conferences and international events. It means that Belarus starts to play a bigger and bigger role on the international arena. The circle of foreign partners and allies has expanded, promising markets have been opened. Belarusian diplomacy has reached a brand-new level. You cannot but see it. The most complicated regional and global issues are discussed at the negotiations platform in Minsk.
The President welcomed all the participants of the meeting and said that such meetings with former ministers and heads of other government agencies can become a good tradition. Alexander Lukashenko suggested sharing opinions regarding the ways to build a balanced foreign policy in the format of an open discussion.
