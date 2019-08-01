Talks between Presidents of Belarus and Uzbekistan to be held today at Palace of independence

Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Minsk for an official visit. The leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of issues. The emphasis is on strengthening economic relations. The Presidents will consider the prospects of joint projects in various fields. A particular attention is paid to strengthening interregional cooperation, deepening industrial cooperation and ensuring favorable conditions for trade. Alexander Lukashenko and Shavkat Mirziyoyev will discuss the political agenda - the situation in the region and the world.



The day before, the leaders of Belarus and Uzbekistan had an opportunity to communicate in an informal atmosphere. The meeting of Alexander Lukashenko and Shavkat Mirziyoyev took place in a picturesque place, the state residence of Zaslavl. As a sign of friendship and special favor, the leaders exchanged gifts.



