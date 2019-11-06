Prospects for Belarusian-Emirate cooperation discussed in UAE

The President of Belarus discussed with the Vice President agricultural, investment issues and other promising projects.



Investment cooperation, within the agricultural sphere as well, has great potential. The opportunity of creating joint ventures with the subsequent sale of agricultural and food products is being discussed. The UAE is also interested in the Belarusian experience in information and communication technologies development.



The preparation of the United Arab Emirates for World Exhibition "EXPO 2020" was discussed. The Belarusian pavilion should be presented at its best.



Alexander Lukashenko and the Prime Minister, Defense Minister of the UAE, Head of the Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced their readiness to strengthen Belarusian-Emirate cooperation in all fields. The President of Belarus emphasized that our country is interested not only in the development of trade relations, but also in the implementation of joint projects and the exchange of experience. Promising projects in the transport, logistics and financial sectors were discussed. One of them provides the creation of the International Financial Center in Minsk with the help of the Emirates. The concept of this project is nearly completed.



