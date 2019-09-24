Duty-free trade discussed at meeting with President

Options for the development of duty free trade were discussed today at a meeting at the Palace of Independence. In Belarus, the number of specialized shops exempt from customs duties has tripled over the past 5 years. Now there are 69 of them. According to experts, this is not just a trade tool for a long time, but an integral part of the comfort zone for those, who cross the border. But, the President's key requirements is that the development of this market should be carried out under the strict supervision of regulatory authorities.