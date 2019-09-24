3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Duty-free trade discussed at meeting with President
Options for the development of duty free trade were discussed today at a meeting at the Palace of Independence. In Belarus, the number of specialized shops exempt from customs duties has tripled over the past 5 years. Now there are 69 of them. According to experts, this is not just a trade tool for a long time, but an integral part of the comfort zone for those, who cross the border. But, the President's key requirements is that the development of this market should be carried out under the strict supervision of regulatory authorities.
Not only taxes are deducted from the cost of goods, but also the cost of renting retail space, staff salaries, etc.
Now, according to the statistics, every fourth passenger of international flights at the airport and every third tourist leaving Belarus by road visits Duty Free and 90% of the profits are made by these stores from alcohol, cigarettes and perfumes.
Development of duty-free shops will not affect the domestic producers.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All