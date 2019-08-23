3.42 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko discusses prospects for Minsk-Tbilisi Cooperation with Georgian Prime Minister
The prospects of cooperation between Minsk and Tbilisi were discussed with the Prime Minister of Georgia Momuka Bakhtadze. In recent years the countries began to work more closely in many areas and intend to continue to actively develop relations. Last year, the mutual trade exceeded 87 million dollars. The task of increasing mutual trade can be solved by industrial cooperation. So, this year in Tbilisi the first Belarusian elevators and since March tractors have been assembled. In 2020, they plan to open a joint farm. The other day, Belkommunmash won the tender for the supply of eight electric buses. It will also add to the overall trade of the two countries. The states try to reach the mark of 200 million dollars.
