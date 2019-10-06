First meeting of Alexander Lukashenko and Volodymyr Zelensky arouses great interest

Zhytomyr, a city in the northwest of Ukraine, has become the main newsmaker these days. The Second Forum of Regions of Belarus and Ukraine was held there this week.

The first meeting of Alexander Lukashenko and Volodymyr Zelensky caused a lot of attention in the media space. Volodymyr Zelensky personally went to the airport to meet his Belarusian counterpart.

Then, the heads of state went to bilateral negotiations, which lasted for almost three hours. Then, the communication continued with the participation of delegations and the relevant ministers. They discussed absolutely all areas, from how to increase mutual trade, strengthen industrial cooperation, to oil refining and oil supplies, rocket engineering, sports.

It seems that almost the entire city of Zhytomyr has gathered to see Presidents Lukashenko and Zelensky. And when the forum ended, Alexander Lukashenko and Volodymyr Zelensky were attacked by a crowd of journalists. Each of the reporters tried to ask a question.

