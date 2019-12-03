Belarusian President continues visit to Serbia

Today is the second day of negotiations between Belgrade and Minsk. The parties are confident that the bilateral trade turnover can be increased. They discussed how to develop economic relations under modern conditions. Alexander Lukashenko explained that in order to survive, big geopolitical players create unhealthy competition in the world economy. Yet, the relations between two countries are based on confidence and trust. Contracts amounting to 100 m USD will be signed at the Belarusian-Serbian business forum currently held in Belgrade. They are mainly related to supplies of farm machines. 10 joint projects will be implemented in the field of digital technology.