Lukashenko: Defense plans for Belarus developed

The defense plans for Belarus have been developed. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko told this to journalists after voting at a referendum on the updated Constitution, BelTA informs.



According to the head of the state, the troops stay at their deployment places, but if necessary they are ready to respond within a few hours to possible challenges and to inflict unacceptable damage on the enemy.



"We behave in a very correct and accurate manner even during this acute period," said the President.



"In the near future (we already know what additional equipment we need) we will agree with Putin and we will transfer additional relevant weapons from Russia, which can cause such unacceptable damage that neither Poles nor Lithuanians will want to fight with us," added Alexander Lukashenko.

