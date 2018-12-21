3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
On eve of holidays President of Belarus presents state awards in Palace of Independence
According to a good tradition, the best of the best are honored at the Palace of Independence on the eve of the Christmas and New Year holidays.
President Alexander Lukashenko presented state awards to outstanding Belarusians.
42 people received medals, orders and titles. These are people of culture, science, journalists. They have been devoted to their work for many years and have achieved significant results. A tour of the Palace of Independence was organized for the guests. It is symbolic, because such people make an invaluable contribution to the development of a sovereign and independent Belarus. For today's victors, such attention and the awards are the best incentive for further creative and scientific victories.
Famous prima of the Yanka Kupala Theater Zoya Belokhvostik became the People’s Artist of Belarus, Nikolai Mochansky received the Order for Personal Courage. During the flight on Mi-2, the engine caught fire, and Nikolai Mochansky landed the burning helicopter, taking it away from houses. Rector of the Agrarian Technical University Ivan Shylo is now Honored Worker of Science. Special words of congratulations were conveyed to the employees of BelTA. The main news portal of the country is one hundred years old this year. The Order of Honor was received by lead editor Alina Shrubok, and Deputy General Director Marta Chvey received the medal for labor merit.
The presentation of state awards is one of the most enjoyable missions of the President. After all, our people are the national treasure of the country.
Glowing eyes and smiles from happiness speak best of how significant these people are for the country. This solemn day and this meeting are an opportunity to forget about vanity and congratulate each other over a glass of champagne.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All