Package of documents signed, following results of negotiations between Presidents of Belarus ad Egypt
Belarusian experience for ambitious projects in Egypt
Infrastructure projects were taken up. More than 4000 enterprises also want to upgrade. This is the global course towards industrialization. The Belarusian experience, personnel, technologies will be very useful in the northern Africa.
Belarus may take part in modernization of Egyptian enterprises. Pavel Utyupin, Minister of Industry of Belarus:
"This is a chance for the domestic machine tool construction. Belarusian enterprises will not be able to cover all these objects, but even participation in 10-15% of them will be a good result."
New growth points are in innovation, education, science. We are ready to promote high-tech products from public safety systems to medical equipment to the Egyptian market. Without frames, the scale of tasks cannot be mastered. The Egyptians can come to study in Belarus. A system of grants is created for them. Joint training in technology, grant system, exchange of graduate students will be practiced.
The general situation in the Middle East is changing rapidly. The Presidents' agenda also included the international situation. The approaches of both countries to the main issues on the international scale coincide.
A package of documents was signed, following the talks, that will affect the dialogue of the countries. Governments will cooperate in education and help each other in customs matters. A common language was also found by the national banks. A high-level commission on cooperation and political dialogue will operate between the states.
Egypt plans to open an embassy in Minsk. The House of Representatives of Egypt discussed the usefulness of the parliamentarians contacts.
It is planned that the dialogue will continue tomorrow. There will be an exhibition of our common industrial and innovative achievements and opportunities. In parallel, a Council for Business Cooperation will meet.
The Belarusian-Egyptian exhibition will be held in New Cairo. El-Sisi started the construction of the new capital 5 years ago. Belarus can once again demonstrate the obvious advantages of cooperation with our country during the exhibition.
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
