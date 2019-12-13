Package of documents signed, following results of negotiations between Presidents of Belarus ad Egypt

Belarusian experience for ambitious projects in Egypt

Infrastructure projects were taken up. More than 4000 enterprises also want to upgrade. This is the global course towards industrialization. The Belarusian experience, personnel, technologies will be very useful in the northern Africa.

Belarus may take part in modernization of Egyptian enterprises. Pavel Utyupin, Minister of Industry of Belarus:

"This is a chance for the domestic machine tool construction. Belarusian enterprises will not be able to cover all these objects, but even participation in 10-15% of them will be a good result."

New growth points are in innovation, education, science. We are ready to promote high-tech products from public safety systems to medical equipment to the Egyptian market. Without frames, the scale of tasks cannot be mastered. The Egyptians can come to study in Belarus. A system of grants is created for them. Joint training in technology, grant system, exchange of graduate students will be practiced.

The general situation in the Middle East is changing rapidly. The Presidents' agenda also included the international situation. The approaches of both countries to the main issues on the international scale coincide.

A package of documents was signed, following the talks, that will affect the dialogue of the countries. Governments will cooperate in education and help each other in customs matters. A common language was also found by the national banks. A high-level commission on cooperation and political dialogue will operate between the states.

Egypt plans to open an embassy in Minsk. The House of Representatives of Egypt discussed the usefulness of the parliamentarians contacts.

It is planned that the dialogue will continue tomorrow. There will be an exhibition of our common industrial and innovative achievements and opportunities. In parallel, a Council for Business Cooperation will meet.