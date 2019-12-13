President discusses relations with Russia with government and security officials following talks in Sochi

Cooperation in the economy, coordination in politics and close military relation were discussed today at the Palace of Independence, following the talks in Sochi.

Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin discussed the socio-political situation in both countries. The issue of opening new credit lines was not raised. However, there were a lot of speculations around the last meeting. Today the President said that literally all issues of Belarusian-Russian relations were revised and discussed.

Joint confrontation to urgent challenges, including external ones was discussed in Sochi.



The topic of "transfer of power" in Belarus was not discussed at the talks



Although the media immediately rushed to write about this, which purposefully shook the situation in our country.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:

"It is no longer a confrontation, but a war in the media. We exchanged information, secret documents, which our State Security Committee is getting. This is the most important thing for them now: to disrupt the situation at least until April. They need to get to the people in Belarus, stir them up so that, as they become active again. Therefore, they will throw in any fakes. We are ready for this. There can be no transfer in Belarus. The elections will be held according to the Constitution and the law. We will adopt the Constitution, as I said, in January-February next year."