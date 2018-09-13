Presidents of Belarus and Uzbekistan define prospects of cooperation

A big negotiating marathon is taking place in Tashkent today. The leaders of Belarus and Uzbekistan are focused on industrial cooperation and the growth of trade between the countries.

Minsk is pleased with Tashkent's successes in developing the national economy and intensifying interstate relations. Alexander Lukashenko stated this at a meeting in a narrow format. Our leader expressed gratitude to the Uzbek side for the support of the Belarusian diaspora. About 19 thousand our compatriots live here. Minsk and Tashkent have a significant potential for growth in trade. The turnover of a billion dollars is quite possible for the states, provided that the governments of the two countries will clearly adhere to the leaders' agreements for the development of contacts. In the presence of delegations, the Presidents confirmed their intention to intensify cooperation in the near future.

As a result of official meetings, a large package of documents was signed. The intention to develop bilateral dialogue was confirmed in a joint statement. A government agreement on social and economic cooperation for the next five years has been signed between the countries. Scientists of the two countries, judicial experts will cooperate. There are agreements on contacts in education, medicine and agriculture.

Belarus is ready to create enterprises in Uzbekistan, share experience and technologies in order to enter the markets of third countries. Uzbekistan offers joint processing of cotton and the development of oil fields, and Minsk will ensure the needs of the region in trucks, agricultural machinery and other equipment. Training personnel for Uzbekistan was also discussed.