President of Belarus assesses quality and reliability of latest communication units and systems

The government system in Belarus switches to digital format. Today, the Head of State personally inspected and assessed the quality and reliability of the latest communication units and systems, including the complete line of hardware encryption and protection of mobile communication on the basis of Belarusian development. Thus, the mobile communication unit of the next generation is controlled by a crew of only three people instead of the previous 11, and performs tasks of a wider range. It will be adopted next year.



A new complex of technical management of the counter-terrorist operation was demonstrated as well. It is able to launch drones, detect and neutralize drones.