Polotsk holds its richest heritage sacred Lukashenko congratulated the residents on the 1160th anniversary of the city

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the residents and guests of Polotsk on the 1160th anniversary of the foundation of the city.



Dear friends!



I cordially congratulate you on the 1160th anniversary of the founding of Polotsk.



We call the ancient land of Polotsk the cradle of the Belarusian statehood, spirituality and culture. The town holds a sacred centuries-old heritage, attracting an infinite flow of tourists and pilgrims from Belarus and abroad.



The Saint Sophia Cathedral and the monastery complex, named after the enlightener Euphrosyne of Polotsk, the modern museum of printing, named after the first book printer Francysk Skaryna, the Simeon of Polotsk Museum-Library, the Museum-Apartment of the Hero of the Soviet Union Zinaida Tusnolobova-Marchenko, the historical and cultural complex of military glory - these are only some of the places of memory of the exceptional events and great personalities, who made the native land famous.



The present-day Polotsk residents are worthy of their remarkable ancestors. Clean streets and blooming green yards, picturesque facades and an abundance of small architectural forms, successful work of state and private enterprises eloquently testify to your attitude to your native city.



I am confident that you will continue doing your best for the sake of further prosperity of your beloved Polotsk.



I wish you good health, happiness, peace and well-being.



