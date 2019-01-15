3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
Head of State makes personnel decisions
Ivan Lavrinovich was appointed Assistant to the President in Grodno Region. From now on, Alexey Avramenko will be Minister of Transport and Communications of Belarus. Valentin Tataritsky became the Chairman of the State Committee for Standardization.
Today, the President agreed on the appointment of chairmen of the district executive committees in Vetka, Narovlya, Rogachev, Kletsk, Puhovichi and Zhodino. Gennady Borisyuk became deputy chairman of the Brest Regional Executive Committee. Alexander Dorokhovich and Artem Tsuran are the new deputies of the chairman of the Minsk City Executive Committee. The tasks for the leadership of the capital were defined quite recently. The main thing is to make Minsk a comfortable city for living. The President noted that a lot had been done for the renewal of regional centers - Brest and Gomel, especially in the social sphere. The President announced his trips to these regions in order to assess the development of the regions. The most important task of the local power vertical is to improve people's lives.
Addressing new managers, Alexander Lukashenko aimed them at discipline and diligence, and also warned them against corruption.
