Head of State makes personnel decisions

Today, the President agreed on the appointment of chairmen of the district executive committees in Vetka, Narovlya, Rogachev, Kletsk, Puhovichi and Zhodino. Gennady Borisyuk became deputy chairman of the Brest Regional Executive Committee. Alexander Dorokhovich and Artem Tsuran are the new deputies of the chairman of the Minsk City Executive Committee. The tasks for the leadership of the capital were defined quite recently. The main thing is to make Minsk a comfortable city for living. The President noted that a lot had been done for the renewal of regional centers - Brest and Gomel, especially in the social sphere. The President announced his trips to these regions in order to assess the development of the regions. The most important task of the local power vertical is to improve people's lives.