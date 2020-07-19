Visiting Mogilev and Vitebsk regions, opening bridge over Sozh and Polotsky overpass make part of President's agenda this week

This week has been very rich in events. And the presidential schedule was more intense than ever: two regions of the country at once - Mogilev and Vitebsk, communication with representatives of the region, opening of the bridge over the Sozh River and Polotsky overpass in Vitebsk, visiting the 103rd Vitebsk Airborne Brigade, Slavic Bazaar.



Traveling to the regions is a constant practice for the Head of State. Improving the quality of life in the regions as a whole is the presidential focus for the next five years. This includes, of course, building local roads. This was discussed in Slavgorod District.



Two important transport arteries have been opened in Belarus this week. In Mogilev region, the bridge over the Sozh connected two districts. Now it is the most convenient and fastest route, which will serve the development of the territories. It will improve logistics, simplify cargo transportation with the Russian border and stimulate tourism.



One and a half years after the beginning of the reconstruction, Polotsky overpass was put into operation. It is one of the largest road junctions in Vitebsk, connects two parts of the city, and is an extension of the roads leading to Polotsk and further to Russia and Latvia. By tradition, the Head of State talked to builders and local residents.



