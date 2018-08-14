President awaits proposals on replacing government officials

During the meeting devoted to implementation of assignments for the development of Orsha district, the head of the district was dismissed. Till the end of the week the Head of State expects personnel proposals for the top of the Council of Ministers.

In particular, it concerns the ministers of industry and construction. The President criticized the work of the government for systemic defects in the development of the district. A lot of specific instructions have been failed. The problems of difficult enterprises have not been solved. As stated by Alexander Lukashenko, all the government's efforts were directed not at dealing with problems, but on their cosmetic resolution.

Fr om April 2017 the Belarusian leader gave 126 instructions regarding the development of Orsha district. It was to become an example of systemic work on the periphery, and Orsha - a beacon in the development of medium-sized cities. However, responsible executives failed to cope with the tasks set. Moreover, they tried to create the appearance of successful development of Orsha district.

The day before the Head of State visited a number of problem enterprises in Orsha. Moreover, he drove to the place where he was not expected at all. As a result, mismanagement and a superficial approach to errands were revealed. For example, people work in the Orsha Tool-Making Plant in appalling conditions: raw shops, minimum light, machine tools are sometimes twice as old as specialists. According to Alexander Lukashenko, this is unacceptable. After all, people are the priority! No repairs were made in the premises wh ere it is possible to install new equipment.

The President's orders sounded tough. The leadership of the plant has 4 months to bring the area in order, to equip the workshops with machine tools produced by Krasny Borets plant, which is located nearby. A similar situation is observed in Orshaagroprommash. According to the Head of the Presidential Administration, every fourth instruction of the Head of State on the region was left without attention.